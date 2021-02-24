BWA stations in the North experiencing low water levels

by Bajan Reporter / February 24th, 2021

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform the public on today Wednesday, February 24th it sustained a burst on a 10-inch main at Colleton in St Lucy.

Repairs have been completed, however, as a result, some of the systems in the north are experiencing low water levels and will take some time to return to normalcy.

The Authority will continue to assist persons in all affected areas via water tanker in the interim.

The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience this service disruption has caused.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • 336x280 Evablue 2021 Free Quote
  • 336x280 Printshop Launch 2021 Southpaw
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen