BWA stations in the North experiencing low water levels

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform the public on today Wednesday, February 24th it sustained a burst on a 10-inch main at Colleton in St Lucy.

Repairs have been completed, however, as a result, some of the systems in the north are experiencing low water levels and will take some time to return to normalcy.

The Authority will continue to assist persons in all affected areas via water tanker in the interim.

The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience this service disruption has caused.