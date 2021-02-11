Barbadian accorded honor of World Peace Ambassador

Dr. Adrian Daisley from Barbados has been the recent recipient of the World Peace Ambassador Award by Peace Tracts. Their mission is to bring hope, change hearts and reduce hatred and violence. To Lobby for peace, alleviate the sufferings of war, broker truce between warring parties and to secure the release of hostages and

captives of war and conflict.

Peace Tracts produces, prints and distributes Peace Tracts in conflict areas. They also make Peace Paks which are packages that contain Peace Tracts and other items useful for those receiving them.

The honor was conferred on him on the 17th of January 2021 by the Co Founder and Director of Peace Tracts Sweden, Mr. Yosef Yomtov. Dr. Adrian Daisley will join the Diplomatic family and has been recognized and vested with the authority, powers and privileges afforded to all World Peace Ambassadors by World Peace Tracts.

Dr. Adrian Daisley who is a father of two, Josiah and Zoe has lived in Italy, Greece and worked in Brazil for the past six years before returning to Barbados in 2019.

He combines his skills and his passion for international business, communication and Humanitarian work, to offer a range of services to international organizations in the Caribbean and South America.

He currently serves as the Public Relations Officer for the Caribbean Financial Business and Cultural Association in St Maarten. Between 2016 and 2018 he worked as a journalist with the Exper News Brazil.

The World Peace Ambassador was the Director of New Business Development at Cacomex-AT his role was to establish partnerships between national organizations in Brazil and global organizations in the fields of financial aid, technological cooperation, social, health system growth and asset sharing.

Dr Daisley speaks fluent English and Portuguese and started pursuing studies in Spanish in Brazil.