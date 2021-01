Willy’s Wonderland – SciFi Horror (2021) Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta

A quiet loner (Nic Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay for the repairs he needs, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned family fun center.

Kevin Lewis directs a cast that includes Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner. The film premieres at home on February 12, 2021.