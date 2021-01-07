WHITE PRIVILEGE IN BOTH USA & BARBADOS: British reality personality slapped on the wrist for endangering thousands of Bajans

by Bajan Reporter / January 7th, 2021

On Wednesday, January 6th 2021 25 year old Zara Holland, from Great Britain and now staying at the Hilton Hotel, Needham’s Point, St Michael where some quarantined patients stay and formerly at the Sugar Bay Hotel, Hastings, Christ Church then appeared yesterday at the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court in Cane Garden, St Thomas. The UK medical fugitive stood before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in relation to the offence of Breach of Quarantine which occurred on the 29th of December 2020.

She pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined <strong>$12,000.00</strong> or six thousand in US currency and to be paid in seven (<strong>7</strong>) days with the alternative of nine (9) months in prison if the fine is not paid. No indication if the money would be set towards any form of local <strong>COVID19</strong> treatment?

She was also released on bail in the sum of $20,000.00 with one surety until the fine is paid. As far as publicly known, at no point was deportation nor a permanent ban suggested by either court or prosecution.

On a parallel issue of white privilege but in the <strong>USA</strong>; <strong>Pro-Trump mob</strong> stormed US Capitol in an armed standoff taking <strong>4 lives</strong>... In stark contrast to BLM protests in early 2020 where fully armed white and Latino Riot Squads were ready with Pepper Spray and batons for unarmed black marchers.

Supporters of President Donald Trump raided the US Capitol and one woman died as one of the most iconic American buildings is engulfed in chaos after Trump urged his supporters to fight against the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

These thugs breached the US Capitol, according to police officers who took selfies with disrespectful protestors, as lawmakers hid before they counted the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win.

The terrorists’ action was spurred by how the Democratic Party took control of Congress for the first time in a decade, after the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won their Senate runoffs in Georgia.

In a strange way, the putsch consolidated USA’s electoral process – with Congress finally approving President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, completing a final step in the electoral process after a mob illegally incited by President Donald Trump who breached the US Capitol yesterday and forced lawmakers to evacuate both the House and Senate chambers.

Vice President Mike Pence, in a heroic version of Judas Iscariot, presided over the count conducted by a joint session of Congress, and confirmed how Biden won the Electoral College vote in the wee hours of this morning after the House and Senate easily defeated Republican objections lodged against the votes sent by two states, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The late-night session was anything but the normal routine for counting Electoral College votes, after the proceedings were halted for more than five hours while lawmakers were forced into lockdown by pro-Trump rioters that overran US Capitol Police. If BLM protestors had done the same thing, it’s a certainty the white majority Law Enforcement would decimate blacks in the hundreds if not further…

The Author is a Media Consultant for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy of Barbados. He is also a former News Anchor from CBC TV8 (1997 to 2005) and former News Director of CITA Radio 90.1 FM (2015 to 2020). The views delivered are entirely his own

It will be interesting to see what sentence, if any, is handed down on the organisers of the Boxing Day excursion Brandy & Punanny 2.0? As a Super Spreader, it was hinted they should meet a harsh judgment, yet how can this happen after a UK tourist got a slap on the wrist after endangering thousands?

