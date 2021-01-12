The Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BMCLA) hosts its 1st Application Clinic to help persons interested in applying for Industry Licenses

The Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority (BMCLA) the island’s regulator for the medicinal cannabis industry, just completed its first application clinic today, which was geared to assist small farmers/entrepreneurs through the application process.

With applications scheduled to be available on January 18, 2021, the two virtual sessions spoke specifically for potential licensees interested in applying for the Cultivation Tier 1, the Processor Tier 1 and the Transport categories of licenses.

“It is part of our effort to allow for equal participation from every level of person who wants to be involved in the industry directly. We chose those specific categories of licenses – Cultivator – Tier 1 which is no more than an acre, the Processor – Tier 1 which is no more than 200 square metres and Transport Licenses, because we wanted to ensure that the average person who is interested in getting involved in the industry are as informed and unencumbered as possible,” she added.

She reiterated that the other ways the BMCLA was looking to assist all levels of participation is by having license fees paid in three installments over the five year period. Additionally, the license fees will be inclusive of other costs like security checks, ongoing costs for track and trace, and other administrative costs over the five year duration of the license.

Additionally, Dr Munro-Knight while lauding some members who in attending the clinic agreed to collaborate, she urged others to follow their example and advised Barbadians to think collectively about entering the industry noting that “if five or more average Barbadians can come together and pool together their financing or product to get into the industry and build as entrepreneurs in what ever category of license – absolutely yes its accessible!”