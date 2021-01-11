TEMPORARY ACCESS CHANGES TO THE ACCIDENT & EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT FOR AMBULANCES, MOTORISTS AND PEDESTRIANS UNTIL 24 JANUARY 2021

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) wishes to inform persons visiting the Accident and Emergency Department (AED) of the following changes:

In Place For – January 09 to 10, 2021

There will be temporary access changes to the Accident and Emergency Department (AED) for motorists and pedestrians as workmen conduct maintenance on the sewerage system.

Access to the AED will be from the Lion's Eye Care Entrance closer to the Main Entrance.

Effective January 18 to 24, 2021

Workmen will be conducting renovations to the current AED building which will displace the waiting area. As a result, a temporary waiting area will be set up externally to facilitate patients and visitors.

We ask that you exercise caution and vigilance during these periods. Security and other personnel will be on site to assist with these changes.

The Board of Management of The Queen Elizabeth Hospital apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks the public for their patience and support.

