SCOOBY-DOO NEW CARTOON – “THE SWORD AND THE SCOOB”

by Bajan Reporter / January 14th, 2021

An evil sorceress transports the gang back to the age chivalrous knights, spell-casting wizards, and fire-breathing dragons.

While in Ye Merrie England, Shaggy unwittingly pulls out Excalibur from a nearby stone to cut a block of cheese and now no one is sure who the rightful ruler is. The legendary wizard, Merlin, appears and explains that the throne of Camelot must be determined through TRIAL BY COMBAT. Our heroes pull out all the stops to try and win the tournament, break the witch’s hold on King Arthur, and find a way back to the present in this legendary story of Scooby Doo in King Arthur’s Court.

