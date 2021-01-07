Rugby Barbados supports Public Safety Protocols

by Bajan Reporter / January 7th, 2021

The President and Executive Council of the Barbados Rugby Football wish everyone a safe, healthy and prosperous 2021!

To this end, there will be no rugby training or matches as per Emergency Management (COVID-19) Protocol (Special Curfew) Directive, 2021, Section 5 b), “No person shall host or attend … a recreational or competitive sporting event.” This directive will be in effect until January 14, 2021. During this interval, the BRFU will be seeking further clarity and guidance from the relevant government agencies in preparation for a safe restart of rugby action.

We understand that the situation is extremely fluid and changeable, and while we wish to promote the discipline of rugby union at all levels in Barbados, the safety of the players, coaches and the wider community must always be the top priority.

As things change, we will adjust our plans and hopefully, be able to resume training and matches in the not-too-distant future.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Winning Streak 336x280 1
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • BGIS 336x280
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen