Rugby Barbados supports Public Safety Protocols

The President and Executive Council of the Barbados Rugby Football wish everyone a safe, healthy and prosperous 2021!

To this end, there will be no rugby training or matches as per Emergency Management (COVID-19) Protocol (Special Curfew) Directive, 2021, Section 5 b), “No person shall host or attend … a recreational or competitive sporting event.” This directive will be in effect until January 14, 2021. During this interval, the BRFU will be seeking further clarity and guidance from the relevant government agencies in preparation for a safe restart of rugby action.

We understand that the situation is extremely fluid and changeable, and while we wish to promote the discipline of rugby union at all levels in Barbados, the safety of the players, coaches and the wider community must always be the top priority.

As things change, we will adjust our plans and hopefully, be able to resume training and matches in the not-too-distant future.