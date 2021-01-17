RF Holdings Limited Eyes Digital Currency Transactions

RF Holdings Limited, parent company to a group of investment banks in The Bahamas, Barbados, and The Cayman Islands, has entered into partnership with financial technology company, Bitt, to facilitate the acceptance of digital currency transactions across its Caribbean network. The partnership is focused on developing a platform based on Bitt’s digital currency infrastructure that will allow for digital currencies, such as The Bahamas ‘Sand Dollar’, ‘mMoney’ in Barbados, and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s ‘DCash’, to be accepted and accessed across the investment’s bank’s products by a wider network of Caribbean clients. The immediate target for the platform is facilitating transactions based on available digital currencies in The Bahamas and Barbados.

The platform’s services will eventually be offered to the rest of the Caribbean. As more digital currencies are made available through the new digital infrastructure, the benefits of cross-border digital currency exchange for the Caribbean region expands far beyond the conveniences it will provide for RF clients. The longer-term goal of the platform is to facilitate general online payments, making mobile and online goods and services more accessible, and more affordable in the Caribbean region by allowing individuals and businesses to efficiently transact directly with each other.

Bitt provides its Digital Currency Management Systems (DCMS) to central banks, commercial banks and credit unions, merchants and consumers, to equip every ecosystem participant with the digital currency components necessary to participate in fully digital transactions for the post-COVID-19 economy.

Bitt’s CEO, Brian Popelka, commented “Since our 2016 launch of the synthetic digital currency in Barbados, Bitt has been working towards the creation of an intra-regional cross-border settlement solution to unlock trade, investment, and remittance flows within the Caribbean. We are thrilled to be working with RF Holdings to leverage Bitt Digital Currency Management Systems in creating a solution that will boost RF’s product offering and usher in a transformational way of conducting business within the region.”

Both The Bahamas and Barbados have seen an increased focus on digital currencies from the legislative level with the Central Bank of The Bahamas introducing the ‘Sand Dollar’-the official digital version of the Bahamian dollar this year. RF intends for this platform to not only assist in providing added convenience to clients of the investment bank, but also create a more efficient business model. The platform will be able to facilitate payments from and between institutions such as banks, individual consumers and merchants.