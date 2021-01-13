New Online Process for Vehicle Registration and Commercial Renewal

by Bajan Reporter / January 13th, 2021

Effective Monday 11th January 2021, the Barbados Revenue Authority will process first-time vehicle registrations for private and commercial motor vehicles as well as registration renewals for commercial vehicles online only.

Payments will be facilitated through the SurePay online payment platform, surepaybills.com or its physical outlets. The Authority is also looking to expand the payment facility options for this service in the near future.

Garages, agents and individuals making an application for the specified vehicle registrations or renewals will be required to email a certified copy of the application form along with supporting documents to vehicleregistration@bra.gov.bb. These documents must be certified by the Chief Licensing Officer. The application forms for both first-time registration and commercial renewal of registration can be found on the Authority’s website bra.gov.bb.

On approval, the applicant will receive a unique identifier to facilitate payment by cheque, cash or card, if applicable, via SurePay. SurePay will send the Authority confirmation of payment, and the Authority will issue the Barbados Licensing Authority receipt and collection date via the email address used for the application. Persons are encouraged to collect their license sticker on their assigned date at the Authority’s Bridge Street Mall office between 9:00 am and 11:00 am.

Please note that the current renewal registration process for privately owned vehicles, where stickers are issued via the post, remains in place. Owners of these private vehicles should not visit the Authority's offices. <del datetime="2021-01-12T13:15:51+00:00">So when do we get the stickers?</del>

Also note that payment transactions for first-time registrations and renewals for Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) will continue to be processed at the Pine location.

AUDIT

The original registration form and supporting documents must be retained indefinitely for presentation to the Authority, the Chief of Police or Chief Licensing Officer of the Barbados Licensing Authority upon request.

A rigorous audit of the submissions will be conducted by the Authority’s Audit Department to ensure that the documentation emailed is complete and accurate and are true copies of the original documents. The Authority thanks the public for their cooperation in facilitating this change.

