More slaps on the wrist, while no Official word on the Jamaican sex worker who pulled a Ronnie Biggs

On Thursday, January 7th 2021 46 year old Andrew Glenn Luker not unlike filthy lucre and 42 year old Julia Louise Knightley, both citizens of the United Kingdom who were staying at Treasure Beach Hotel, Paynes Bay, St. James appeared at the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court, Cane Garden, St Thomas before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes to answer to the offence of Breach of Quarantine which occurred on the 30th of December 2020.

They both pleaded guilty to the offence and were each fined $6,000.00 in seven (7) days a snack at Chefette for the average Bajan with the alternative of nine (9) months in prison if the fine is not paid. They were also released on bail in the sum of $10,000.00 with one surety each until the fine is paid. How did the Jamaican threesome artiste get away?