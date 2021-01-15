Long arm of Law settles on pair for Murder

Police have arrested and formally charged 20 year old Jaidan Millington from Bath Land, St. John and 23 year old Selwyn Maynard of 1st Avenue Garden Land, Country Road, St Michael for the murder of Tarik Straker which occurred on the 23rd of December 2020.

They both appeared at the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #1 on Thursday the 14th of January 2021 before Chief Magistrate Mr. Ian Weekes where they were not required to plead to the indictable offences.

They were both remanded into custody to St. Ann’s Fort and the matters were adjourned until the 11th of February 2021 when they are scheduled to reappear at the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2.