Long arm of Law settles on pair for Murder

by DevilsAdvocate / January 15th, 2021

Police have arrested and formally charged 20 year old Jaidan Millington from Bath Land, St. John and 23 year old Selwyn Maynard of 1st Avenue Garden Land, Country Road, St Michael for the murder of Tarik Straker which occurred on the 23rd of December 2020.

In addition, <strong>Jaidan Millington</strong> was formally charged for Wounding with Intent and Use of Firearm in relation to a shooting incident which occurred on the 5th of January 2021 where the victim DeShawn Bobb was shot.

They both appeared at the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #1 on Thursday the 14th of January 2021 before Chief Magistrate Mr. Ian Weekes where they were not required to plead to the indictable offences.

23 year old<strong> Selwyn Maynard</strong> of 1st Avenue Garden Land, Country Road, St Michael

They were both remanded into custody to St. Ann’s Fort and the matters were adjourned until the 11th of February 2021 when they are scheduled to reappear at the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
Comments

