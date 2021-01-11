Goddard Enterprises Ltd (GEL) BRINGS CHRISTMAS CHEER TO FAMILIES

by Bajan Reporter / January 11th, 2021

Twelve (12) families had a brighter Christmas because a group of caring staff members at Goddard Enterprises Ltd (GEL) took action this past holiday season.
After it was announced that there would be no Christmas luncheon due to the Covid-19 restrictions, staff and management decided that the money for the prizes they normally raffle among the employees at the event, along with personal donations from staff members, would be used to bring some Christmas cheer to vulnerable families in the area.

Andre Headley who was painting the house when the GEL team visited, expressed thanks and received the items on behalf of his family which comprises eight (8) children including two (2) sets of twins. Headley (sitting centre) accepts the hamper items from the team - from left Gillian Smith, Ricardo Whittaker, Vonita Padmore and Anthony Ali.

So they got together an ‘unofficial social committee’ and set out to investigate any Hall. They solicited the help of persons who lived in the surrounding communities as well as the Welfare Department to determine those in greatest need and then they set out to purchase items and gather donations according to the needs of the families.

Teams were formed to package the items and deliver the hampers to the families just in time for Christmas.

