eCommerce takes rapid strides: As Operational Changes at the Barbados Revenue Authority run 6th to 14th Jan 2021

With effect from Wednesday, January 6 to Thursday, January 14, 2021, the functions of the Barbados Revenue Authority walk-in Customer Services section will be performed online and by telephone.

The Authority advises that payments for PAYE, VAT, Personal Income Tax, Corporation Tax, Betting and Gaming and Withholding Tax can be made online in TAMIS by clicking the EZpay+ tab. Additionally, Land Tax payments can also be made online at ezpay.gov.bb, the Cave Shepherd Mobile App, SurePay online and online banking platforms for First Citizens, FirstCaribbean and Scotiabank. In-person cash and card transactions can be made at Bridge Street Mall, The Pine and Southern Plaza in Oistins, however, the public is encouraged to use the online payment facilities.

Cheques may be submitted using the drop boxes at Bridge Street Mall, Weymouth Corporate Centre, Warrens Tower II and Southern Plaza. Payments using this method must be placed in a sealed envelope and must be accompanied by the electronic payment advice and any other supporting documents.

Persons are encouraged to visit bra.gov.bb for the full list of changes during this period and can download relevant forms, guidance notes and procedures.