eCommerce takes rapid strides: As Operational Changes at the Barbados Revenue Authority run 6th to 14th Jan 2021

by Bajan Reporter / January 8th, 2021

With effect from Wednesday, January 6 to Thursday, January 14, 2021, the functions of the Barbados Revenue Authority walk-in Customer Services section will be performed online and by telephone.

Taxpayers can call the Contact Centre hotline at 535-ETAX or 535-3829 between the hours of 7:30 am and 5:30 pm, for assistance with TAMIS, registrations, payments, refunds, land tax, valuation and large taxpayer matters or for assistance with tax clearance certificates, objections, and vehicle licensing issues.

Taxpayers can call the Contact Centre hotline at 535-ETAX or 535-3829 between the hours of 7:30 am and 5:30 pm, for assistance with TAMIS, registrations, payments, refunds, land tax, valuation and large taxpayer matters or for assistance with tax clearance certificates, objections, and vehicle licensing issues.

The Authority advises that payments for PAYE, VAT, Personal Income Tax, Corporation Tax, Betting and Gaming and Withholding Tax can be made online in TAMIS by clicking the EZpay+ tab. Additionally, Land Tax payments can also be made online at ezpay.gov.bb, the Cave Shepherd Mobile App, SurePay online and online banking platforms for First Citizens, FirstCaribbean and Scotiabank. In-person cash and card transactions can be made at Bridge Street Mall, The Pine and Southern Plaza in Oistins, however, the public is encouraged to use the online payment facilities.

Cheques may be submitted using the drop boxes at Bridge Street Mall, Weymouth Corporate Centre, Warrens Tower II and Southern Plaza. Payments using this method must be placed in a sealed envelope and must be accompanied by the electronic payment advice and any other supporting documents.

Please also note that the Holetown Public Centre and Warrens Tower II locations will be closed until January 14, 2021.

Please also note that the Holetown Public Centre and Warrens Tower II locations will be closed until January 14, 2021.

Persons are encouraged to visit bra.gov.bb for the full list of changes during this period and can download relevant forms, guidance notes and procedures.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Winning Streak 336x280 1
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • BGIS 336x280
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen