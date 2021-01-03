December 31 shooting by St Thomas, police looking for clues

by DevilsAdvocate / January 3rd, 2021

Police are carrying out investigations into reports of a shooting incident which occurred about 11pm on Thursday December 31st. 2020. ‘Old Year’s Night‘ in the area of Allen View and Welchman Junction St. Thomas.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police Emergency number 211, District D Police Station at 419-1726 Crime Stoppers at 1800TIPS or any Police Station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
