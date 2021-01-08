City disruption Friday night as BWA to make 4-inch connection at River Road, Bridgetown

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to advise residents and businesses in St. Michael that it will be making a 4-inch connection in River Road between 9 pm on Friday 8th January and 6 am on Saturday 9th January.

As a result, customers in River Road and the surrounding areas may experience low water pressure or outages.

Residents are asked to store an adequate supply of water to help during this period.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this contained service disruption may cause.