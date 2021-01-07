CHAIRMAN OF CARICOM; DR KEITH ROWLEY, PRIME MINISTER OF T’DAD & TOBAGO REACTS TO USA’s FEEBLE YET INDECENT PUTSCH

The 15 member trade bloc referred to as Caribbean Community, or CARICOM, is deeply saddened and concerned at the unprecedented scenes that unfolded at the Capitol Building in Washington DC, USA, during the certification of the votes of the presidential elections by the US Congress.

CARICOM looks forward to the restoration of order and the continuation of the process of transfer of power in a peaceful manner.