Central Police are advising Anderson Orlando Phillips to report in for a matter

by DevilsAdvocate / January 1st, 2021

Police at Central Police Station are requesting for Anderson Orlando Phillips, formerly of Savannah Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael, an erstwhile food vendor be advised to call the Central Police Station at 430-7227 or Police Emergency at 211.

This is in regard to a matter currently under investigation.

Members of the public who may know the whereabouts of Anderson Orlando Phillips are asked to contact Central Police Station at 430-7227.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
