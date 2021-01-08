CAT HARDSHIPS IN CURACAO AND THEIR RIGHTS

At times we can become so busy and trapped in our own problems, that we may forget “the little things”. I decided to highlight the issues that others do not or cannot highlight; because “they” do not see the significance of “the little things”. We at JJosephaNews; want this new year; to be a year were all of us can come together and make a difference in the life of those who need me and “you”, you the interviewee and you the listening and viewing audience, followers, listeners, readers, and viewers; to speak on their behalf. During COVID­19 pandemics a lot of events took place, we lost loved ones and we became more distant one from another.

As a Managing News Editor and a Senior International News Correspondent, I want to tell you that what you are about to read and watch in this news article is worth it, it is a human story and an animal right story.

During my research, I reached out and contacted different institutions to cover animal and human rights news stories and to inform the public on the facts. I found a nonprofit foundation; Cats of Curacao, where Mrs. Mariette Hanssen is doing an above and beyond work to take care of more than 100 cats on the small Dutch Island of Curacao. Mariette Hanssen represents that glimmer of hope and sparkle of faith that animal protection rights is live, vibrant and conspicuous!

Mariette is a kind hearted Dutch lady; who came to the Caribbean Dutch Island of Curacao on vacation, but ever since September of 2014, she has been living on the island of Curacao with her two cats? “Max” and “Tigger”, and at that time she did not know, what life had to offer her on the island; which was to become her mission, as she kindly expressed? “not knowing that I was going to be known as “The Cat Lady””.

THE FOUNDER OF CATS OF CURACAO FOUNDATION, EXPRESSED SHE WOULD LOVE TO TAKE CARE OF MORE CATS BUT THAT SHE IS LIMITED BY MEANS.

During our interview with Mariette, she expressed how difficult it is to take care of the cats, she cannot take care of more cats than she has now; because she does not have the means!

Mariette summarized the financial and social situation on the island and the animal abuse that is occurring on the island. Without help and assistance, the animals would not be having a better life and their rights would be stepped upon without no one to speak for them. As Mariette said? “sometimes you have to follow your heart’s calling”.

COMMENTARY BY THE INTERVIEWER – INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST

“It was a humbling opportunity to have interviewed Mariette Hanssen; the founder of Cats of Curacao Foundation; and very rarely do I offer my commentary afterwards; I tend to let the work speak for itself. I have interviewed, CEO’s and presidents of billion dollar multi-international Corporations, High ranking Government Officials and executives, US Hall of Fame Athletes to possibly future Olympians, to the farmers working hard to feeding the country and the world, and I have also interviewed the forgotten homeless and the man on the street, but this interview touched my heart differently, watch it for yourself! Feel free to contact Mariette via her social media contacts, Whatsapp, website and email for more info and detail about Cats of Curacao.

Please listen to her accounts of life and experiences on this island; that some call home and others call paradise, but most of all; pay attention to her heart filled desire that she has expressed, shown, and demonstrated towards helping Curacao and the Cat community! It takes a lot to make a difference and create a change, and by all accords Mariette Hanssen is a change maker in Curacao for animal rights and a difference creator for the Cat community, rising awareness, educating others, and helping us all become a little more humane, a little more respectful to all of God’s creation and a little more loving and caring to, for and about each other.”