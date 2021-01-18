CARICOM’s REACTION TO USA DESIGNATING CUBA AS STATE SPONSOR OF TERRORISM

by Bajan Reporter / January 18th, 2021

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) denounces the unilateral declaration by the outgoing United States administration to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Cuba’s international conduct does not in any way warrant that designation. This further attack on the country adversely affects its international standing and its social, human and economic development and is another misguided action in addition to the unproductive, unnecessary and illegal financial and economic embargo already imposed on this Caribbean nation by the United States.

CARICOM calls for the immediate review and reversal of these unjustified actions taken in regard to Cuba and looks forward to the United States moving towards normalising relations with Cuba.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Barbados Lottery 2021 Valentines Day 06 Feb
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • SG Micro Marketing Registration TBR 01
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen