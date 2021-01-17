Caribbean Diplomat named to London University Committee

Veteran Caribbean diplomat, Sir Ronald Sanders, has been named to a 10-person committee to conduct an inquiry into the future of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London.

The announcement of the Committee members was made today by the University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Wendy Thompson. The Committee will be chaired by Sir Malcolm Rifkind, a former Defense and Foreign and Commonwealth Secretary of the British Government.

Ambassador Sanders said; “I am delighted to serve on this important Committee. The Commonwealth has been a significant actor in world politics – for instance in ending Apartheid in South Africa. Because of its diverse membership, it has the capacity to help the world negotiate solutions to global problems. Therefore, Commonwealth studies are important to University teaching and research”.

Other members of the Committee are drawn from the academic community and include Professor Asha Kanwar – President and CEO of the Commonwealth of Learning and Dr Joanna Newman, Chief Executive and Secretary General of The Association of Commonwealth Universities. From the practical world of Commonwealth relations, other Committee members are Mr Stephen Twigg, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and Mr Michael Kirby, former Justice of the High Court of Australia.

The Committee will hold its first meeting on January 21 under Sir Malcolm’s leadership. It is expected to take evidence from across the Commonwealth and submit its report and recommendations by June 2021.