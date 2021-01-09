Barbados Water Authority joins with other Gov’t and Private Sector organisations to urge Online Payments

by Bajan Reporter / January 9th, 2021

In light of the prevailing circumstances pertaining to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Government, face-to-face interactions at the Barbados Water Authority’s Customer Service and Payment Centre have been temporarily suspended until Monday, January 11th, 2021.

Customers can still report any emergencies regarding burst pipes and mains to the BWA via our Customer Service Hotline at 434-4292 between 8:30 am and midnight (daily).

  • Typically the following payment options are available for use.
  • Online:-
  • The Royal Bank of Canada
  • The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank)
  • CIBC First Caribbean International Bank;
  • Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited
  • Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited – Co-Optima Connect, and…
  • SurePay Online

In person:-

  • All Branches of the Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited
  • All Post Offices
  • All SurePay Outlets; and
  • The Barbados Public Workers Cooperative Credit Union Limited.
