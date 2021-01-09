Barbados Water Authority joins with other Gov’t and Private Sector organisations to urge Online Payments
In light of the prevailing circumstances pertaining to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Government, face-to-face interactions at the Barbados Water Authority’s Customer Service and Payment Centre have been temporarily suspended until Monday, January 11th, 2021.
- Typically the following payment options are available for use.
- Online:-
- The Royal Bank of Canada
- The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank)
- CIBC First Caribbean International Bank;
- Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited
- Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited – Co-Optima Connect, and…
- SurePay Online
In person:-
- All Branches of the Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited
- All Post Offices
- All SurePay Outlets; and
- The Barbados Public Workers Cooperative Credit Union Limited.