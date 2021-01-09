Barbados Water Authority joins with other Gov’t and Private Sector organisations to urge Online Payments

In light of the prevailing circumstances pertaining to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Government, face-to-face interactions at the Barbados Water Authority’s Customer Service and Payment Centre have been temporarily suspended until Monday, January 11th, 2021.

Typically the following payment options are available for use.

Online:-

The Royal Bank of Canada

The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank)

CIBC First Caribbean International Bank;

Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited

Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited – Co-Optima Connect, and…

SurePay Online

In person:-