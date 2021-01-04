Barbados Police hold UK Reality Model over COVID Breach, after Bajan Reporter article

Police at Hastings/Worthing Police Station have warned Zara Holland, 25 years old, a citizen of Great Britain and staying at the Sugar Bay Hotel, Hastings, Christ Church of intended prosecution for the offence of Breaching Quarantine.

TV Personality nabbed after case highlighted with BajanReporter.com

On Tuesday December 29th 2020 Personnel from the COVID-19 Unit visited the hotel and discovered that Zara Holland had left without permission. She was intercepted at the Grantley Adams International Airport attempting to leave the island.

On Saturday January 02, 2021. Zara Holland presented herself to Hastings/Worthing Police Station accompanied by an Attorney at law, she was served with a summons in respect of the mentioned offence and is expected to appear at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Wednesday January 06th, 2021.