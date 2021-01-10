Barbados’ Most Recent Missing Teenager: Shaniya Grant

by DevilsAdvocate / January 10th, 2021

Police at Black Rock Police Station are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing girl.

Missing is <strong>Shaniya Grant</strong> 15 years of Danesbury, Black Rock, Saint Michael. She is about 5 feet tall, of a dark complexion has a small nose and ears, she is soft spoken and is in the habit of biting her nails and is full breasted.

Circumstances:

She left her grandmother’s residence on Thursday 07th January 2021 about 7:00 pm and has not been seen since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shaniya Grant is asked to contact Black Rock Police Station at 417-7501, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
