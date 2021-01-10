Barbados’ Most Recent Missing Teenager: Shaniya Grant

Police at Black Rock Police Station are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing girl.

Circumstances:

She left her grandmother’s residence on Thursday 07th January 2021 about 7:00 pm and has not been seen since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shaniya Grant is asked to contact Black Rock Police Station at 417-7501, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.