Barbados Lottery players secure over $700,000 with back-to-back Mega 6 jackpot wins

Barbados Lottery players ushered in the new year with back-to-back Mega 6 jackpot wins totalling over $ 700,000. Andrew Parris claims the title of being the first Mega 6 jackpot winner of the year, with a prize of $412,500.

Mr. Parris, a dedicated lottery player, purchased his ticket from The Barbados Lottery Retail Agent Roadview Variety, Jackmans, St. Michael, with the winning numbers 04, 06, 09, 12, 23, 30. He had no idea he would be the first jackpot winner of the year and although a bit surprised, he remained “cool, calm and collected.”

The lucky Mega 6 jackpot winner has been playing for some time and when asked what he intends to do with his winnings, he stated: “I plan to pay off some bills and clear my debts.”

This ‘Mega’ winning streak continued with another Mega 6 jackpot win four days after the first win of the year. The lucky player will take home the jackpot prize of $380,000 from the quick pick winning numbers: 03, 05, 14, 26, 31, 33.

The winning ticket was purchased from The Barbados Lottery Retail Agent Glamour Plus, Colonnade Mall, Bridgetown, St. Michael. The winner will add their name to the growing list of Mega 6 jackpot winners who have successfully played and won with The Barbados Lottery.

Ferdinand Lord, Site Operations Manager of The Barbados Lottery was keen to express his pleasure at both wins: “Given the commitment of our players to the game over the years, I am extremely pleased about the back-to-back wins and congratulate both Mr. Parris and our most recent Mega 6 jackpot winner. I anticipate that they will greatly enjoy the benefits of their wins and continue to take advantage of the many more opportunities to win big with The Barbados Lottery.”

Mr. Lord also took the opportunity to encourage more persons to play, pointing out that The Barbados Lottery supports many good causes, with proceeds from the lottery games, including Mega 6, supporting the many sports, youth and cultural programmes provided by beneficiaries: The Barbados Cricket Association, The Barbados Olympic Association, The Barbados Turf Club and the National Sports Council.

Mega 6 draws take place four times per week, live, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, aired on CBC Television. Tickets cost only $2 each and are available at The Barbados Lottery retail agents island wide.