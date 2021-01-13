BANGO ENCOURAGES CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANIZATIONS’ LEADERS AND TEAM TO REST AND RESET

It has been a very tough year for civil society professionals in Barbados and at the BANGO’s Christmas Gathering which was held at the Marriott Hotel on December 18th, in partnership with the Marriott, professionals in the sector were reminded to take care of themselves as well.

Over 20 CSO leaders and team members gathered to reconnect and unwind on the terrace of the Marriott, observing COVID-19 protocols, with light refreshments and soft Christmas music. They discussed their work but also found time to network and engage with each other in a genuine effort to seek synergies and new ways going forward.

One recurring theme throughout the evening was BANGO’s leading call for and coordination on CSOs working in a more cohesive manner. The CSO leaders expressed their commitment to this philosophy and hoped that 2021 will see more of what was started in 2020 by BANGO. Mrs. Marrietta Carrington of Verdun House summed up the CSOs mood, by reiterating the call to work together.

Mr. Glyne Alleyne of the Bajan Firefighters invited 10 of his young volunteers to the event, where they were able to connect with BANGO’s governance team members who were present, and other CSO leaders.

Governance team members who attended the event were Dr. Marcia Brandon – Secretary General, Mrs. Donnah Russell- Deputy Secretary General and Mr. Ian Douglas – Chair for Culture Action team.

After the event Mr. Alleyne said that the event presented him with an ideal opportunity to not only network but socialize and share ideas as well as experiences. Incoming Deputy-Secretary General, Mrs. Donnah Russell, said that she is happy to be working with BANGO as the organizations continues in its quest to unite CSOs and foster better working relationships with all stakeholders.

Mrs. Kelly-Ann Payne, CEO of the Marriott said “It was our pleasure to partner with the Barbados Association of Non- Governmental Organizations for their annual Christmas event this year. We know that 2020 was a tough year for many and at Courtyard by Marriott Bridgetown, we welcomed the opportunity to give back and also to show appreciation for an organization with members who have supported us throughout the years. At Marriott, we believe in our Spirit to Serve, promoting diversity and working with NGOs and small businesses. We look forward to putting more structure around our partnership in the future and we wish the members a safe and happy holiday and a prosperous 2021.”

Dr. Brandon asked the CSOs present to take some time to rest, relax, reinvigorate, rejuvenate and reset for 2021. In other words, please take some downtime and give yourselves some tender loving care. You deserve it. She called on CSOs to remember that their sector is a unique sector, different from Government and from the Private sector. In BANGO’s quest to make a difference and help the sector become sustainable, she noted that this will require new mindsets and love in action.