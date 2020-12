When Satan Met 2020 (Ryan Reynolds & Taylor Swift? Huh?)

Reynolds is back with another golden ad nugget influenced by the best kind of inspiration this year, an endless source of memes, jokes, and whatnot… yep, the year 2020 itself. The result is a 1:28-minute-long brilliant love story that depicts Satan and 2020 falling for each other in what’s, with all the puns intended, a match made in hell.