What’s New at ArtsEtc: IndyList, Reviews, Blogs, Poetry & More

Hi, everyone…

How’re we doing these days? It’s a fair question, now we’re nearing the end of 2020 with a possibly brighter yet no less troubled 2021 at the gates.

There are many questions about the efficacy of our political systems.

So much of life is a matter of perspective. Is she tall or he small? Is the cup half-empty or half-full? Is the enemy of my enemy really my friend?

Honestly, I don’t know. What I do believe is that no situation is as hopeless as it seems. Not our deadlines. Not this pandemic. Not the outcome of any elections, at home or abroad.

Sometimes, it calls for staring down a challenge and seeing ourselves as far from helpless in our ability to choose. It’s about being inspired to overcome somehow or, if we can still manage it, to inspire others in turn.

Here’s how we at ArtsEtc have been doing of late:

Barbados a Republic: Three Times a Charm? by Robert Edison Sandiford

The 2020 IndyList: Twelve more Barbadian books for the New Year

Ode to the Christmas Breeze by Margaret D. Gill

Collage by John Robert Lee

Q&A with visual artist Annalee Davis by Racquel Griffith

From the Archives: ArtsEtc No. 25

IndyList Reviews: On Nailah Folami Imoja, Christine Barrow

And in the recap department:

Zoanne Evans: The Kids in Action Story

Mapping Barbados’ LitScape

Frank Collymore Literary Award winners in print

As always, we hope you enjoy. When you get the chance, do let Linda and me know how you’ve been keeping. You can find us here, or through Facebook and Twitter…

With best wishes for the holiday season, from our house to yours,

Robert