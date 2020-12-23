Wanted Man – Danny Lamar Husbands of Ferniehurst

by DevilsAdvocate / December 23rd, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating wanted man Danny Lamar Husbands, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Husbands, whose last known addresses are 15H Ferniehurst, Black Rock, St. Michael and Ashby Land, Oistins, Christ Church is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, dark complexion and slim build. He has a low hairstyle, an oval-shaped face and a one-inch scar just below his right eye.

Danny Lamar Husbands is advised that he can present himself to the CID at Oistins Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Danny Lamar Husbands, is asked to contact the CID at Oistins Police Station at Telephone number 418-2608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
