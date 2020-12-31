TEMPORARY ACCESS CHANGES TO THE ACCIDENT AND EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT FOR AMBULANCES, MOTORISTS AND PEDESTRIANS FROM 9th TO 24th JANUARY, 2021

by Bajan Reporter / December 31st, 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) wishes to inform persons visiting the Accident and emergency Department (AED) of the following changes:

Effective January 09 to 10, 2021
There will be temporary access changes to the Accident and Emergency Department (AED) for motorists and pedestrians as workmen conduct maintenance on the sewerage system. Access to the AED will be from the Lion’s Eye Care Entrance closer to the Main Entrance.

Effective January 18 to 24, 2021
Workmen will be conducting renovations to the current AED building which will displace the waiting area. As a result, a temporary waiting area will be set up externally to facilitate patients and visitors.

The QEH wants you exercise caution and vigilance during these periods. Security and other personnel will be on site to assist with these changes.


The QEH wants you exercise caution and vigilance during these periods. Security and other personnel will be on site to assist with these changes.

The Board of Management of The Queen Elizabeth Hospital apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks the public for their patience and support.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Winning Streak 336x280 1
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • BGIS 336x280
  • Julie 07