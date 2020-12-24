Teenager succumbs to injuries by Deighton Griffith Secondary

by DevilsAdvocate / December 24th, 2020

Police at Oistins Police Station are conducting investigations into a serious accident involving a motorcyclist which occurred on Monday 30th November 2020 along Kingsland Road in the area near the Deighton Griffith School.

The cyclist identified as Aaron Andrew Roberts, 19 years, of #105 Warrens Park South, St. Michael, has since succumbed to his injuries.

Any person who may have witnessed or may have any information surrounding the circumstances leading up to this collision is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at telephone number 418-2612.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
