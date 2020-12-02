Successful Vaccine to be given to Bajans at no cost, health of all not to be ransomed out

by Bajan Reporter / December 2nd, 2020

A small but appreciative group gathered to watch the 54th Independence Day Parade & National Awards Ceremony in Heroes’ Square, The City, on Monday…

During the ceremony, Governor General Dame Sandra Prunella Mason conferred awards on those who were named in this year’s Independence Day Honours List.

(Text Courtesy – Daily Nation) The top three awards went to former head of the Barbados Defence Force, Brigadier Rudyard Lewis, and Chief Justice Patterson Cheltenham, who have been knighted, while the Order of Freedom of Barbados has been awarded to <strong>Patrick Frost</strong> for his dedicated service as an educator and for his sterling contribution to the trade union movement. (Image via PMO Barbados: C. Jong)

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley delivered a message of hope, with emphasis on Barbados’ handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. READ THE REST OF THAT STORY here

