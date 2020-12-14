Sanitation Service Authority takes issue with NUPW statement to Barbadian Press

Management of the Sanitation Service Authority read the press statement issued by the National Union of Public Workers today (14 December 2020) in addition to recent comments by the NUPW officials listed by local media.

It is unfortunate the statement makes no mention of recent engagement between the management and Board of the SSA and the SSA workers. This would have included a meeting of staff with the newly appointed Chairman – Mr Ramon Alleyne on 23 November 2020 wherein staff was asked to indicate any outstanding issues so that the new Board of management could implement and inform its upcoming plans.

The Chairman gave them confirmation as to the Board’s sanctioning the group medical plan and the refurbishment of recreational facilities – a refurbishment that is presently ongoing. Changes pursuant to that meeting were also implemented in respect of Covid-19 arrangements and protocols. In these circumstances it is erroneous to suggest that SSA’s management has not engaged the SSA workers on their issues.

As it relates to increased wages the NUPW is well aware that the issue of wages for workers is directly related to negotiations between NUPW and central government in such circumstances. Memoranda issued by the SSA will be of little value and would be usurping the established protocols between the NUPW and Government of Barbados.

Sanitation also requested today for a meeting with the Committee of Management which is inclusive of NUPW representatives and they’re looking forward to continued dialogue, not bickering via press outlets.