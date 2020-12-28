Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) spreads some cheer to several Barbadian NGOs

by Bajan Reporter / December 28th, 2020

Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) is excited to spread some cheer this holiday season to several local non-profit organizations.

RUSM Associate Dean of Medical Sciences <strong>Dr. Rhona McIntyre</strong>, MBBS, FAAP, FRCP(C), said, "<em>As we face this unprecedented time, RUSM is taking this opportunity to give back to our community through more than $8,500 in donations to charitable organizations," she continued, "We are so thankful to be part of this community and are happy to support these worthy causes</em>."

A virtual donation ceremony took place on December 15th, 2020, where donations were made to Eden Lodge Charitable Trust, QEH pediatric unit, Type 1 Diabetes Registry, Cancer Support Services, Sandy Lane Charitable Trust, Precious Touch Foundation, Because of Jenna Trust, Variety – the Children’s Charity of Barbados, and Forlam Clinic.

