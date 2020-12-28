Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) spreads some cheer to several Barbadian NGOs

Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) is excited to spread some cheer this holiday season to several local non-profit organizations.

A virtual donation ceremony took place on December 15th, 2020, where donations were made to Eden Lodge Charitable Trust, QEH pediatric unit, Type 1 Diabetes Registry, Cancer Support Services, Sandy Lane Charitable Trust, Precious Touch Foundation, Because of Jenna Trust, Variety – the Children’s Charity of Barbados, and Forlam Clinic.