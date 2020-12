Regional Security System holding preparatory exercises ahead of 2021’s UNCTAD 15

The Regional Security System (RSS) will be conducting an exercise today, Wednesday 02, December 2020 between 9am – 4pm relative to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development 15th quadrennial ministerial conference (UNCTAD 15) to be held in Barbados from 25 to 30 April 2021.

The general public is advised not to be overly alarmed should they notice any unusual activity from the Emergency Services.