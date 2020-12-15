Recreating solutions for Caribbean MSME’s and NGO’s via Telecoms

by Bajan Reporter / December 15th, 2020

GEW 2020 happened despite COVID-19 and the challenges it brought. But as the saying goes, “every cloud has a silver lining” and voila, due to the immediate change of doing business, just like that, GEW became a truly global and connected event. One of the events which was held in the Caribbean, hosted by Global Entrepreneurship Network Caribbean and Caribbean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Livelihoods (COESL) in partnership with WHYFARM, NiNa, SAYSAL, powered by FLOW, outlined some exciting technological game changers for MSME entrepreneurs and NGOs.

The very well received virtual session was facilitated by <strong>Mr. Jonathan Sylvester</strong>, Manager, Enterprise Sales, C&W Business. He explained the solutions, clearly articulating core offerings and value- added services, which included the IT Help desk digital concierge. The game changers included services such as website and online store, cloud storage and security, collaboration tools and conference and meeting facilities.

The feedback from the MSMEs in attendance was very positive and COESL and partners intend to continue the dialogue with FLOW so we can help to provide solutions which help Caribbean entrepreneurs to grow and thrive.

When all Caribbean entrepreneurs are successful, then our economies grow. At COESL we believe that doing good is good business. FLOW agrees with us and as we navigate this pandemic we realize that COESL’s model of complementary capitalism is very relevant and very needed. Ubuntu. Let us go far together.

