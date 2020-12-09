Queen’s College Association Awards Second QCA-UWI Scholarship

A graduate of Queen’s College has received some financial assistance from the Queen’s College Association (QCA) in pursuing his studies at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The QCA – the alumni association of Queen’s College – presented the third QCA-UWI Scholarship to Ranako Bailey during a simple handover ceremony at the school recently.

The scholarship is valued at $2,500 and is intended to assist recipients in meeting any related expenses during their pursuit of full-time undergraduate studies in any discipline at UWI, Cave Hill. Ranako is studying International Relations & Economics.

QCA President, Michelle Daniel, congratulated Ranako and urged him, in his pursuit of studies and, in life, to not only seek to identify problems, but to push through to finding solutions. QC Principal Dr. David Browne advised Ranako that the sacrificial efforts of the QCA in providing support such as this should not be taken lightly. He encouraged him to continue to broaden his horizons and to seek ‘Just Excellence’ in everything he sought to undertake.

Applicants were required to submit their educational record; as well as evidence of their involvement in organizations or associations and/or evidence of entrepreneurial activity; in addition to evidence of leadership at school or in the community. As a condition of the award, scholarship winners are expected to share their results for at least the first year of studies.