Quarantine breach case goes to Cayman Islands’ DPP

Cayman Islands Police issued a file on a quarantine breach to their Director of Public Prosecution to determine if a prosecution will go ahead.

Following contact tracing, six people, including the traveller, who has been named as Skylar Mack, are currently in mandatory quarantine, public health officials said in a press release issued Wednesday.

Public Health confirmed they carried out "all primary contact tracing protocols" and had ordered five other people to go into mandatory quarantine.