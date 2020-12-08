Quarantine breach case goes to Cayman Islands’ DPP

by Bajan Reporter / December 8th, 2020

Cayman Islands Police issued a file on a quarantine breach to their Director of Public Prosecution to determine if a prosecution will go ahead.

Following contact tracing, six people, including the traveller, who has been named as Skylar Mack, are currently in mandatory quarantine, public health officials said in a press release issued Wednesday.

Mack, who had recently arrived in Cayman and was subject to quarantine-in-residence regulations, was spotted last weekend at a jet-ski race in South Sound, in which her boyfriend, pro rider <strong>Vanjae 'VJ' Ramgeet</strong>, was taking part. Mack was detained by police under the Public Health Law and later relocated to a government facility, at her expense.

Mack, who had recently arrived in Cayman and was subject to quarantine-in-residence regulations, was spotted last weekend at a jet-ski race in South Sound, in which her boyfriend, pro rider Vanjae ‘VJ’ Ramgeet, was taking part. Mack was detained by police under the Public Health Law and later relocated to a government facility, at her expense.

Public Health confirmed they carried out “all primary contact tracing protocols” and had ordered five other people to go into mandatory quarantine. READ THE REST OF THE STORY here

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Winning Streak 336x280 1
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • Lion Punch 11 Dec 2020
  • Julie 07