Murder in Bank Hall, Law Enforcement scour for Clues

by DevilsAdvocate / December 24th, 2020

About 7:20 pm on Wednesday 23rd December 2020, Police responded to an anonymous call, which indicated the several loud explosions were heard in the area of Headley Land, Bank Hall, St Michael and a man was shot.

On arrival, Police discovered the body of an adult male lying on an open pasture, with injuries to its body.

Police Appeal

Anyone who may have any information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact Police at 211, Crime stoppers at 1-800-TIPS, or District A at 430-7242 or any police station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
