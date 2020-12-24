Murder in Bank Hall, Law Enforcement scour for Clues

About 7:20 pm on Wednesday 23rd December 2020, Police responded to an anonymous call, which indicated the several loud explosions were heard in the area of Headley Land, Bank Hall, St Michael and a man was shot.

Police Appeal

Anyone who may have any information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact Police at 211, Crime stoppers at 1-800-TIPS, or District A at 430-7242 or any police station.