MURDER AGAIN: This time in Upper Collymore Rock

Police at Hastings Worthing Police Station are solving the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Mekail Zeco Alonzo Harding 27 years of Williams Rd, Upper Collymore Rk. St Michael, which occurred about 9:15pm on Tuesday December 29th 2020. at William’s Rd. Upper Collymore St Michael.

Circumstances

About 9:26 pm Police received a report of a man being shot and injured. On arrival Police learnt that the deceased was transported to the QEH by private motor car. Further investigations revealed that the Victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the QEH.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this shooting incident is asked to contact Police Emergency 211, Hastings Worthing Police Station at 430-7614 Crime Stoppers at 1800TIPS or any Police Station