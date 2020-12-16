MU fans bedevilled as Manchester City build on Champions League momentum, Pogba still got leaving on his mind…

Champions League has a big turn up, as Manchester may have made the latest round, but it won’t be the Red Devils competing as their rivals City prepare to take on Borussia Monchengladbach, who are in the last 16 for the first time since 1978…

According to Nation News, the online version of Barbados’ Daily Nation; “Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, injured against Lyon this weekend, scored twice for Barcelona in the last two minutes of a dramatic comeback – for Barcelona. The Brazilian recently said he wants Barca great Lionel Messi to join him in Paris next season.”

MU fans are still reeling from their recent dismal performance, it has many wondering if this is why Paul Pogba is eager to part ways.

BBC Sports noted the 27-year-old France midfielder is “unhappy” and added how the player; “…scored 35 goals in 172 games but the club have not lifted a trophy since the 2016-17 campaign, when they won the EFL Cup and Europa League.”

According to Sports Betting Dime, after four-straight wins, Manchester United has seen their odds shorten to +1733 from +3767 last month.

Pogba began his professional career at Manchester United before returning after four years with Juventus. The first legs for this Champions League will be spread across two midweek periods, taking place on February 16, 17, 23 and 24, with the second batch falling across March 9, 10, 16 and 17.