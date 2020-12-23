Missing Man: Sheldon Waldron
The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing person. He is Sheldon Waldron 44 years of Indian Ground, St Peter.
Description:
Circumstances:
Sheldon left the residence he shares with his brother Steve Waldron at Indian Ground, St. Peter on Wednesday the 16th of December 2020 about 8:30 am and has not been seen since.
Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Sheldon Waldron is asked to contact District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.
- Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
Public Relations Officer (Ag)