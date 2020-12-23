Missing Man: Sheldon Waldron

by Bajan Reporter / December 23rd, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing person. He is Sheldon Waldron 44 years of Indian Ground, St Peter.

Description:

He is 5 feet 6 inches in height, slim build and dark complexion. He has a round head, small flat face, long chin, black eyes and wears a low haircut. He is also missing his left upper front tooth. He has an erect appearance with drooping shoulders and has a pleasant manner. He is known to frequent the Indian Ground and Four Hills in St Peter as well as Belleplaine in St. Andrew.

He is 5 feet 6 inches in height, slim build and dark complexion. He has a round head, small flat face, long chin, black eyes and wears a low haircut. He is also missing his left upper front tooth. He has an erect appearance with drooping shoulders and has a pleasant manner. He is known to frequent the Indian Ground and Four Hills in St Peter as well as Belleplaine in St. Andrew.

Circumstances:

Sheldon left the residence he shares with his brother Steve Waldron at Indian Ground, St. Peter on Wednesday the 16th of December 2020 about 8:30 am and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Sheldon Waldron is asked to contact District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Winning Streak 336x280 1
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • Lion Punch Rum Cocktail 336x280 1
  • Julie 07