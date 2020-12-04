Missing 14 year old Girl from close to Martindale’s Rd

December 4th, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing 14 year old Jade Crystal Barnett from Campaign Land, Martindale’s Road, Saint Michael and also a ward of the Government Industrial School (GIS), Barrows, Saint Lucy.

Description

She is about 5′ 9″ in height, of a slim build, dark complexion, has a long face, high cheek bones, thick lips and a tattoo of the word “TRIDIAN” on the inner side of her left arm. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with buttons down the front, khaki skirt and barefooted at the time

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Jade Crystal Barnett is asked to contact Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
