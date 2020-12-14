Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Blue Economy facilitates Sargassum Course for CERMES

The Centre for Resource Management and Environmental Studies (CERMES) from the University of the West Indies (The UWI) held a special hybrid of real-time and virtual instruction at the Charnocks headquarters of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy on the challenges and opportunities presented in controlling the spread of Sargassum Seaweed.

Before it began officially, the CERMES co-editors of the Caribbean Blue Economy book (Dr Patrick McConney, Professors Robin Mahon and Hazel Oxenford) were on hand at Charnocks to present Minister Humphrey with an autographed copy just before the sargassum workshop started.

To maximize the benefits of the Blue Economy, and to strike the necessary balance between production and preservation, we need to be consistently scientific and engage ourselves in the generation of new knowledge.”

I hope to see more and more contributions of this nature to help expand our understanding of the Caribbean Blue Economy.”

David Bynoe, National Coordinator for the GEF Small Grants Programme (UNDP); “We are proud of this partnership with the Ministry and CERMES as it builds on our strong work in the region on the Blue Economy.”

Speaking on the Conference, Minister Humphrey observed; “As more and more entities form a comprehensive and multi-departmental coalition to contain this situation, Sargassum can no longer be treated how it was seen when it first became a challenge in 2011, but rather as a dynamic and engaging opportunity for the region as part of the Small Island Developing States to build on the Blue Economy for the entire Caribbean and beyond.”

In July earlier this year, the Ministry oversaw when the Barbados Coast Guard, and the Fisheries Division carried out an initial test run of a $350,000.00 Sargassum harvester and based on its performance, there are further plans to increase the number of harvesters to minimise the presence of the Sargassum as it arises.