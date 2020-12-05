Maritime Affairs and Blue Economy observed 54th Independence of Barbados

Barbadians from all over the world convened on social media platforms recently to usher in the anniversary of Barbados starting off as a sovereign nation 54 years ago, and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy joined in on the joyous occasion.

Minister Humphrey reminded viewers of We Sea, We Life – an overarching initiative which includes both Swim For Life and Sail For Life; he also looked ahead to both providing certified training for the next generation of seafarers and improving legislation for controlled harvesting of fishes in Barbados’ territorial waters (which is 424 times larger than its land space) to guarantee not just livelihoods but for Bajans to continue to have healthy eating options.

We Still Gatherin’ is an offshoot from We Gatherin’ 2020 a diaspora collective which was affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, using modern streaming technologies, Government still was able to connect with Barbadians abroad via YouTube, Facebook and Zoom.