Lawmen still looking to solve suspected suicide of 17 year old

Police are carrying out investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of a female whose body was found hanging at her residence at Dunscombe St. Thomas about 8:15 pm on Tuesday December 01 2020.

Circumstances

A report was made to police that a female was found hanging by her brother and she was taken to the Sandy Crest Medical Centre, Sunset Crest, St. James where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The deceased has been identified as Ashawna Ajada Sandiford 17 year old of the mentioned address and investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to the general public for any information which may be helpful in assisting us in our investigation of this matter. A member of the public who may have any helpful information should contact District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1729. Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest Police Station.