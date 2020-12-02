Hoteliers On Alert: Gov’t will pay Workers’ Severance, but loss will be rectified

Employees in Barbados protesting non-payment of severance by employers will be paid by the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), but Government is vowing to recoup that money.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley put those employers on notice yesterday while delivering an address at the Independence Day Parade, but she also appealed to employees to turn down the protest temperature.

"I ask those who believe that they are threatened or that they are compromised, to recognise that this Government will not leave you alone; will not leave you without voice and will not leave you without seeing you. Even if it means that we must stand in the breach through the provision of severance to those who have been left out by their employers, rest assured that we shall do so without blinking an eye," the Prime Minister said.