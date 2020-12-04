Grim Christmas for Martin’s Bay man accused of Murder

Police have arrested and formally charged JAMES LARONE DOWNIE 38 years of Zores Land, Martin’s Bay, St. John for the offence of:

Murder

Police in the Southern Division made a breakthrough in the investigation of the unnatural death of ADRIAN RICARDO BANFIELD 57 years of Zore’s Land, Martin’s Bay, St. John which occurred on Wednesday 18th November 2020.

Downie appeared at the Oistins Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday December 02 2020 before acting Magistrate William Richards where he was not required to plead to the indictable offence of Murder. He was remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds, St. Philip and is scheduled to reappear on Wednesday 09th December 2020 at the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court.