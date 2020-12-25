Global Shapers and Crane Resort Support Charity at Christmas

The Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub has completed a third food drive on the behalf of the HIV/AIDS Food Bank to assist the charity with needed food supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. On this occasion donations were generously provided by The Crane Resort, the oldest continuously operating hotel in the Caribbean.

Curator of the Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub Camille Wiltshire expressed: “We are thrilled to be able to spread some joy this Christmas season through our Food Drive initiative. The Bridgetown Hub donated items earlier this year with our first drive providing food stuff to aid in COVID-19 relief in July, and a follow-up drive providing toiletries in August. We were committed to completing a final drive before year-end in time for the Holidays and to this end, we contacted partners in various industries to assist us with our initiative. On the behalf of the Bridgetown Hub we would like to thank The Crane Resort for its kind donations, which will directly positively impact the HIV/AIDS Food Bank in its goal to provide healthy, nutritious meals and support to persons living with HIV.”

Community Nutrition Officer and Food Bank Manager of the HIV Food Bank Stacia Whittaker also expressed gratitude for the food items: “The Ministry of Health, HIV Food Bank would like to take this opportunity to thank the Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub and The Crane Resort for their generous contribution. Part of the Food Bank’s mandate is to provide food and nutrition services to persons living with HIV who are experiencing limited food supply, HIV complications, and/or socio-economic conditions all of which can impact negatively on the individual’s disease state. Their support has made a significant difference in the lives of persons infected and affected by HIV. It allows us to provide this basic life giving service towards improving the quality of life of persons living with HIV in Barbados. Thank you to the Global Shapers Bridgetown Hub and The Crane for this kind donation, and for caring enough to help. We sincerely look forward to continued support and partnership in the fight against HIV.”

The Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub is a registered charity in Barbados and a member of the Global Shapers Community. The Global Shapers Community is a network of city-based Hubs developed and led by young leaders who want to develop their leadership potential towards serving society by undertaking local projects to improve their communities. It is also one of several multi-stakeholder communities at the World Economic Forum. The Bridgetown Hub is now accepting new applications for members between the ages of 18-27 who are civic-minded and keen to improve their society in an impactful way.