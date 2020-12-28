Former MP and Radio Personality “Sweet Boy Leroy” gone at 79

Here’s a statement from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on the passing of Leroy Sisnett.

“I am indeed saddened tonight to learn of the passing of party stalwart, friend and former Member of Parliament for the constituency I now represent, Leroy Laurisford Sisnett, at the age of 79.

“Leroy was indeed a national personality, with a voice that for decades was synonymous with the very best of Bajan radio and the title, “Sweet Boy Leroy“, that went with him from the roads and villages of St Michael North East to the august chamber of the House of Assembly.

“Educated at St Giles Boys’ School and the Modern High School, followed by the Career Academy of New York, Leroy joined the merchant marine in 1960 and sailed the world for eight years before pursuing studies in broadcasting in the United States. He joined the then fledgling Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation in 1970 and as they say, ‘the rest is history’.

“As a broadcaster, Sweet Boy Leroy ruled the airwaves for years, commanding a sizeable youth audience, which matured and followed him in the 1980s and ’90s to what is now Starcom Network. Leroy maximised his friendly radio style in the political hustings to connect with ordinary people in St Michael North East and secure the seat for a decade.

“On behalf of the Barbados Labour Party family, as well as my own family, I publicly thank him for his years of service to the people of St Michael North East and wider Barbados, and extend sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time of grief.

“May his soul rest in peace.”